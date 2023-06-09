Neil Young Announces Summer 2023 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Songs Never Played Before

Home News Renita Wright June 9th, 2023 - 6:46 PM

Renowned singer-songwriter Neil Young has unveiled a series of exclusive concerts along the west coast, featuring the talented special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour commences on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA, and proceeds to enchant audiences in various locations including Santa Barbara, and Napa, CA. During the limited series of performances, Young will delve into his extensive repertoire of music. Although Young confirmed that he would still include some popular songs in his setlist, he disclosed his intention to also perform lesser-known deep cuts such as “If You Got Love,” “Prime of Life,” “Sleeps with Angels,” and “Song X,” the latter being a collaboration with Pearl Jam from his 1995 album “Mirror Ball.”

Neil Young

Coastal Tour

Solo in 3D Solo shows

all along

the west coast July 1 – 23 NYA Subscriber Pre-Sale begins Monday 6/12 See the full list of dates now on the desktop site https://t.co/Lw3ovmPLRt pic.twitter.com/kMl0zcxUgS — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) June 9, 2023

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage