Neil Young Announces Summer 2023 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Songs Never Played Before

Renowned singer-songwriter Neil Young has unveiled a series of exclusive concerts along the west coast, featuring the talented special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour commences on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA, and proceeds to enchant audiences in various locations including Santa Barbara, and Napa, CA. During the limited series of performances, Young will delve into his extensive repertoire of music. Although Young confirmed that he would still include some popular songs in his setlist, he disclosed his intention to also perform lesser-known deep cuts such as “If You Got Love,” “Prime of Life,” “Sleeps with Angels,” and “Song X,” the latter being a collaboration with Pearl Jam from his 1995 album “Mirror Ball.”
NYA Subscriber Pre-Sale begins Monday 6/12
See the full list of dates now on the desktop site
NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
More dates to follow.
Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.