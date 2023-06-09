mxdwn Music

Menu

Neil Young Announces Summer 2023 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Songs Never Played Before

June 9th, 2023 - 6:46 PM

Neil Young Announces Summer 2023 West Coast Tour Dates Featuring Songs Never Played Before

Renowned singer-songwriter Neil Young has unveiled a series of exclusive concerts along the west coast, featuring the talented special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour commences on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA, and proceeds to enchant audiences in various locations including Santa Barbara, and Napa, CA. During the limited series of performances, Young will delve into his extensive repertoire of music. Although Young confirmed that he would still include some popular songs in his setlist, he disclosed his intention to also perform lesser-known deep cuts such as “If You Got Love,” “Prime of Life,” “Sleeps with Angels,” and “Song X,” the latter being a collaboration with Pearl Jam from his 1995 album “Mirror Ball.”

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

More dates to follow.
Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.