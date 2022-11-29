Motley Crue Announces First US Shows with New Guitarist John 5

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 29th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

Legendary rock band Motley Crue is teaming up with Def Leppard for two shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on February 10 and 11 in early 2023. These dates mark the band’s first-ever live performances in the United States ever since Motley Crue’s announcement that founding guitarist Mick Mars could no longer join them during the band’s live performances. The guitarist John 5, who formerly performed with artists such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, will be performing in Mars’ stead, who unfortunately has retired from touring “because of his long struggles with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis,” which is “a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time” (Blabbermouth). A day after Mars’ announcement, the remaining members Sixx, Vince Neil, and Tommy Lee released a statement proclaiming that “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define MÖTLEY CRÜE from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.” The members then went on to say that “We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt it will take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crueheads out on the road!”

While answering fan questions on Twitter, Sixx commented on why the band chose John 5 to be Mick’s replacement, saying that “He checks all the boxes. He’s an insane player. Has respect for our music, is funny as fuck, and has history with us, and we’ve written some pretty big hits together.” According to Blabbermouth, John 5 has helped the members of Motley Crue in the past, co-writing three of the songs on The Dirt and has collaborated with Nikki Sixx himself on Meat Loaf’s “The Monster is Loose,” along with Desmond Child. The two even launched a supergroup called the L.A. Rats with Rob Zombie and Tommy Clufetos.

Check out Motley Crue and Def Leppard at the performances in Atlantic City! Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

2/10 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/11 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

See Motley Crue’s official announcement that John 5 is joining the band’s touring company.

On November 24th, Motley Crue announced that the band will be releasing a vinyl box set of all their studio albums released from 1981-1989. Crucial Crue will release in February 2023.