Red Mass Debut Punk Rock Track “Killer on the Loose” Featuring Mac Demarco and Rick Froberg of Hot Snakes

Home News Peter Mann January 26th, 2020 - 1:55 AM

The metallic sharp single “Killer on the Loose” by Montreal-based punk rock collective, Red Mass, pierces the listeners’ ears with calculated immediacy. Red Mass’ latest single features Mac Demarco and Rick Froberg, of Hot Snakes fame, and will be featured on Red Mass’ forthcoming studio album A Hopeless Noise, via Label Étiquette. According to Brooklyn Vegan, A Hopeless Noise “…features an impressive cast of guest musicians and vocalists, including Mike Watt, Mac DeMarco, Evan Dando, Rick Froberg (Hot Snakes/Drive Like Jehu), producer/musician Martin Bisi, King Khan and others.”

Red Mass’ latest single “Killer on the Loose” features rapid strings from the outset of the track that fully embraces its punk rock raw edge, wearing it is a badge of honor. The featured guests put their stamp of approval and showcase what they bring to the table as far as their killer collaboration in association with Red Mass’ aggressive latest single. The aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article furthers that the latest, “….single off the record is a ripper titled ‘Killer on the Loose’ which features DeMarco and the distinct, gravelly vocals of Froberg.” The track’s lyrics suggests that their is a deranged killer on the loose and paints the picture ever so vividly of serial killer proportions.

Red Mass’ frontman explains the genesis of the song and draws inspiration from the likes of American Psycho novelist, Bret Easton Ellis saying:

“We took inspiration from the novels of Bret Easton Ellis, incorporating his fascination with the extreme nihilism and sometimes decadent behaviour of the elite into the song’s story,” says main man Roy Vucino. “The character at the centre of the song is the Diamond Girl, whose decadent world has crumbled around her. Her violent tendencies and destructive nature are meant to exhibit the first signs of her psychosis. As the Diamond Girl’s mental state deteriorates, she opts to react with violence.”

To listen to Red Mass’ “Killer on the Loose” featuring Mac Demarco and Rick Froberg, stream below via SoundCloud.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela