Hot Snakes Releases Doodle-Style Animated Video for New Song “I Shall Be Free”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 11th, 2020 - 4:32 PM

Hot Snakes have released the visuals for their new single “I Shall Be Free,” the second single leading up to the release of the band’s upcoming LP, following up the release of “Checkmate” in November last year.

The video, which was directed and animated by Tiger Reis (the clip’s 13-year-old artist and son of the band’s Swami John Reis), present a doodled string of events with no clear plot or direction. The chaotic nature of the visuals pairs perfectly with the intense feel of the song, and the constantly changing animation draws the viewer in despite its unclear narrative structure.

Hot Snakes has not released a studio album since Jericho Sirens in 2018. The album was praised as a tremendous post-punk work, as the band was able to present punk rock with differing instrumentation and musicality that is reflective of the band’s individuality. Hot Snakes will be departing on a string of Winter west coast tour dates later this month, kicking things off in Phoenix and closing out in Solana Beach, California.

Check out the video for Hot Snakes’ “I Shall Be Free” below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat