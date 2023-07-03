Naked Raygun Tribute Album Featuring Hot Water Music, Face To Face, and more out July 28

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 7:15 PM

Put It Here Productions and Big Minnow Records have joined forces to help continue the legacy of trailblazers Naked Raygun and their bassist, the late Pierre Kezdy, who sadly passed away from cancer in October of 2020.The tribute album consists of cover songs from artists who not only love Naked Raygun, but were also influenced by them.

Hot Water Music, Face To Face, Swingin’ Utters, J. Robbins (Jawbox), Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes), The Bollweevils, The Methadones, Pegboy, The Brokedowns, The Usuals, Grey Trash Aliens, Death And Memphis, The Turdles, and Stress Dreams, all recorded one of their favorite songs that pay homage to the Naked Raygun and Kezdy.

Godspeed… A Tribute to Pierre Kezdy will be released digitally and on vinyl on Friday, July 28 at bigminnowrecords.bigcartel.com. All of the profits from record sales will be donated directly to the Kezdy family to honor Pierre’s legacy and inspiration that he gave to the world of punk music.

A record and merch signing will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 1pm CT at Rogue’s Corner (109 E Highland Ave, Elgin, IL 60120) with Naked Raygun‘s Jeff Pezzati, Eric Spicer and Bill Stephens.

In the press release Robbins talks about the legacy of Naked Raygun.

“Naked Raygun was a formative influence on my concept of punk music from the first time I heard ‘Surf Combat’ back in the mid-1980s (back when you really had to go digging to find the weird music that made life worth living). When I played bass in the DC hardcore band Government Issue, it blew my mind to find out that NR were fans of our band just as we were fans of theirs, and I’m grateful to have gone forward with members and former members of this band from hero worship at a distance to actual friendship. Covering NR is difficult because I regard the original versions of their songs as essentially perfect and I didn’t want to just do a pale imitation.”

Robbins adds: I picked “Got Hurt” because it was kind of a forgotten gem from their weirdest early “Basement Screams” days, and it never got properly recorded or released except as a recently unearthed bonus track – therefore ripe for a little reinterpretation. Thanks to Jeff Pezzati for encouragement and help digging out the lyrics In this recording.”

Godspeed… A Tribute to Pierre Kezdy Tracklist

1. Hot Water Music “Wonder Beer”

2. The Usuals “Soldier’s Requiem”

3. J. Robbins “Got Hurt”

4. Pegboy “Vanilla Blue”

5. Swingin’ Utters “Gear”

6. Death and Memphis “Treason”

7. The Methadones “Surf Combat”

8. Face To Face “I Don’t Know”

9. Grey Trash Aliens “Fever Island”

10. The Bollweevils “I Remember”

11. The Turdles “Rat Patrol”

12. Josh Caterer “Knock Me Down”

13. Stress Dreams “Home of the Brave”

14. The Brokedowns “Walk in Cold”