Naked Raygun Announces First New Album in 31 Years Over The Overlords for August 2021 Release

Legendary punk group Naked Raygun has announced that their much anticipated new album Over the Overlords will be released August 2 via Wax Trax! Records. The LP will include 13 tracks and marks their first full-length release in 31 years.

“We are so happy to be bringing you the first full-length album from Naked Raygun in over 30 years,” the band stated in a press release. “The band has so much history with WAX TRAX! Whether it is singer, Jeff Pezzati’s sister being the first official employee of the label or his brother, Marco working the counter in the original Lincoln Ave. store.”

The band initially planned to release the album much earlier but was delayed due to the passing of former bassist Pierre Kezdy last year. “Besides being an amazing record – The thing that makes us so happy about the album is the fact that bassist, Pierre Kezdy’s first release on WAX TRAX! was Strike Under – Immediate Action, and his last album he recorded before his passing is this current Naked Raygun release. We are truly humbled.”

They released their latest single “Living The Good Times” earlier this year, with its accompanying video showing the band performing the song in gas masks.

Since their hiatus, the band reunited at the Riot Fest in 2010 and was a part of Local H’s Pack Up The Cats 20th anniversary tour in 2018.

Over the Overlords Tracklist:

01. Go The Spoils

02. Living In The Good Times

03. Soul Hole Baby

04. Superheroes

05. Treat Me Unkind

06. Suicide Bomb

07. Broken Things

08. Amishes

09. Black and Grey

10. Ode to Sean McKeough

11. Farewell to Arms

12. Living In The Good Times / Paul Barker Mix

13. Knock Me Down – Live in Chicago 2015