Naked Raygun Announce First New Album In 31 Years Will Be Released In Spring 2021

Legendary punk outfit Naked Raygun have announced the upcoming release of a new album—their first full-length release in 31 years. The record is through Wax Trax! Records and is set to become available this spring.

Naked Raygun have been reunited for some ten years now, releasing a few singles in the early 2000s, and there has been talk of a new album since 2016. With the passing of bassist Pierre Kezdy last year, the release was delayed for awhile longer, but should come out relatively soon.

Frontman Jeff Pezzati mentioned in an interview that the members of Naked Raygun were constantly creating bits and pieces of songs, and then finally decided to make an album of them. Pezzati says that the theme of the new work is pretty consistent with what the band has recorded in the past, sharing, “It’s pretty much more of the same. You know, vague complaints about the State of the Union and loves lost and frustrations. There’s a little more getting older and frustrated…We have to get back in the practice space and hash out a few lumps on these songs before we go back in and nail them down. Hopefully we’ll be doing that in the next month-and-a-half here and then get something out by spring. This album is sort of overdue now.”

The band was reunited at the Riot Fest of 2010, which featured other influential punk artists such as Strike Under, The Effigies, Silver Abuse, Da! and Subverts. Naked Raygun was also featured as part of Local H’s Pack Up The Cats 20th anniversary tour in 2018.