Greta Van Fleet Shares Sentimental New Song “Farewell For Now”

Renita Wright June 10th, 2023 - 12:09 AM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has recently launched a fresh song titled “Farewell For Now”. This track serves as the newest addition to the band’s highly anticipated third studio album, “Starcatcher“, set to be released on July 21.

The song is a complete vibe flavored with a bit of old-school rock.

The song wonderfully captures the immersive atmosphere crafted by the band as they share their music, embracing the beauty of the environment they have created. Bassist Sam Kiszka commented: “On ‘Farewell for Now,’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena. But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

“Friends who’ve come so far to join us / We hope you come and join us again

Friends who’ve come to sing in the chorus / You floor us, we will sing to the end

And I wish we all could stay / But I bid you a farewell

And it means the world to play / But I bid you a farеwell”

Listen to “Farewell For Now” below