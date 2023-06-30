Kid Cudi Cancels His 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival

Home News Parker Beatty June 30th, 2023 - 7:40 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

After receiving feedback from fans, rapper Kid Cudi has decided to cancel his upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival in Cleveland this summer, as reported by Rolling Stone this Wednesday.

Cudi made his announcement via a tweet on June 27, saying through an Apple Notes app screenshot, “Got some bad news. Im gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year. I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldnt approve it. And instead of cancelling [sic] the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys werent feelin it.”

In the rest of the tweet, Cudi goes on to announce that the festival will return next year with an outdoor venue and some of the same line up, with the caveat being that it will be held over an hour outside of Cleveland. In hope, Cudi said, “I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead!”

Cudi has just recently released a string of singles for his yet-to-be-named upcoming album, the follow-up to Man on the Moon III: The Chosen from 2021, itself a sequel within his legendary Man on the Moon series that brought him his original success. ‘Porsche Topless’ is the name of his latest release, being described by mxdwn writer Simon Li as “dreamy and ephemeral” and seeing great acclaim from fans. Cudi spent 2022 celebrating the success of his Netflix show Entergalactic, which was accompanied by a soundtrack album and the single ‘Willing to Trust’.

Any concrete plans regarding next year’s Moon Mand’s Landing festival have yet to be announced.