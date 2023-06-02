Kid Cudi Releases New Single “Porsche Topless” From Unnamed Upcoming Album

Home News Simon Li June 2nd, 2023 - 10:04 PM

Kid Cudi, the GRAMMY winning, multi-platinum music artist has finally released his latest work, “Porsche Topless” through Republic Records. The song is highly anticipated, as it marks Kid Cudi’s long-awaited return since last year, and also points to his upcoming ninth full length album, which still remains unnamed.



The song gives off a dreamy and ephemeral atmosphere, with lyrics portraying the beauty of simply living life and exploring its many possibilities, accompanied by a faint trumpet or violin playing far away with bouncy and moving drum beats. Just as the lyrics “toast to the life” suggests, the song’s easiness and happiness can be pointing to Kid Cudi going through hardships in the past, and expresses his contentment and excitement to simply experience and explore life. The music video of the song shows the lyrics on the background art of a beautiful sunset on the sea, embodying that relaxed and content feeling form the song. Kid Cudi shares this passion for life through this new release with his audiences, arousing great empathy with its atmosphere and lyrics, and making his anxious fans happy for his current state in life.

Kid Cudi would be appearing on HARD Summer Music Festival for this year as a special guest, alongside other world-renowned artists like Skrillex, Diplo and more.