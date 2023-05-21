Blur Plays New Song “St. Charles Square” At First Live Show In Eight Years

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 21st, 2023 - 11:51 AM

For the first time in eight years, Blur recently put on a live show at Colchester Arts Centre, and played a new song, “St. Charles Square.” According to Stereogum, the location of this live show is important to the group– Blur’s frontman, Damon Albarn, met Blur’s guitarist Graham Coxon in the town of Colchester, where they returned to put on last Friday’s show.

The show began with a debut of their new song, “St. Charles Square” from The Ballad Of Darren. The group additionally debuted live “The Narcissist” during the encore and “Villa Rosie” from Modern Life Is Rubbish. Read about The Ballad of Darren and “The Narcissist” here. Watch clips from the live show below.

The shows entire setlist was as follows:

“St. Charles Square”

“There’s No Other Way”

“Popscene”

“Trouble In The Message Centre”

“Chemical World”

“Badhead”

“Beetlebum”

“Trimm Trabb”

“Villa Rosie”

“Coffee & TV”

“Out Of Time”

“End Of A Century”

“Parklife”

“To The End”

“Oily Water”

“Advert”

“Song 2”

“This Is A Low”

For the encore, Blur played:

“Girls & Boys”

“The Narcissist”

“Tender”

“For Tomorrow”

“The Universal”