Blur Plays “Sing” For First Time In A Decade

June 9th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, popular English rock band Blur has performed their song ‘Sing’ for the first time in ten years last night, entreating the audience of a free concert in Madrid. This came after the first day of the Primavera Sound festival, which they had been set to headline, was canceled due to poor weather conditions during the weeks leading up to the event. The La Riviera in Madrid hosted the band with free first-come first-served tickets, setting the stage for ‘Sing’ to make its decade-long comeback.

In addition to ‘Sing’, Blur also played ‘Country Sad Ballad Man’ for the first time since 2015, as well as many other new and old songs from the band’s legendary discography, including cuts from their forthcoming album The Ballad of Darren and their 1997 chart-topper ‘Song 2’.

This comes on the heels of the band’s reunion this year after their hiatus starting 2015 and brief performance in 2019, their return to touring netting more setlist surprises over the last few months. Just over a week ago, Blur would perform rarely-heard songs “Country House” and “Luminous” at the Primavera Sound festival, and during their show at Colchester Arts Centre, the group debuted their new songs “St. Charles Square” and “The Narcissist” live, both songs to be featured on their upcoming project The Ballad of Darren.

On July 8, 2023, Blur will be headlining two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, with support from Jockstrap, Slowthai, and Self Esteem. These shows were announced last year as the band’s big comeback to live performing, before the band would decide to gig around the UK last month and play the Primavera Sound festival.