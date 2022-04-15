William DuVall Of Alice In Chains Announces New Solo Album 11.12.21. Live-In-Studio Nashville For June 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Rockslide”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 15th, 2022 - 10:42 PM

William DuVall, well known as the co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of Seattle based rock band Alice In Chains, has announced a new solo album, titled 11.12.21. Live-In-Studio Nashville. The project is set to release on June 10. In anticipation of the new project, William DuVall has released a single and music video titled “Rockslide.”

As the title implies, 11.12.21 will be a live album recorded at the Welcome to 1979 Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, recorded completely analog within a 40 minute timespan. Theprp quotes Duvall’s explanation of the album’s production, stating that “I cut a record last year. Literally. No computers, no tape. Just a needle cutting grooves directly into a plastic lacquer disc as we played live. The “we” in question is myself on the 6 (and the singing), the great Jeffrey Blount on the 4, and the phenomenal Greyson Nekrutman on batterie.” The musician explains that the recording had “Four songs per side, no dead air and no breaks (except to change the lacquer between sides).” He concludes by describing the project as an “An album recorded and mixed in just under 40 minutes but informed by many lifetimes.” See the tracklist of the project below.

11.12.21. Live-In-Studio Nashville Tracklist

01. The Last Light

02. The 3 Wishes

03. Unbreakable

04. Fire Come Down

05. Rockslide

06. So Divine

07. White Hot

08. Flying Blind

“Rockslide” is the first taste of the project that DuVall has offered, giving fans a great taste of what the he plans to drop in June. Driven by a monstrous riffs played throughout much of the song, “Rockslide” is a highly aggressive and dynamic track. DuVall’s own high vocals mesh nicely as a counterpart to the mostly low pitched riffs played by the guitar and bass. Overall, the raw and simple live production of the album serves this first single well, adding to the energy and atmosphere of the aggressive track.

Watch the official music video for “Rockslide” via YouTube below.

11.12.21. Live-In-Studio Nashville will follow William DuVall’s previous solo album, One Alone.

