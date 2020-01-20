William DuVall Releases New Video for Acoustic Song “Smoke and Mirrors”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 20th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

William DuVall, Frontman of the popular American rock band Alice In Chains, released a live video for his acoustic song “Smoke and Mirrors.” This song is featured on his album, One Alone, which was released in Oct. 2019.

The video starts with DuVall sitting with his guitar in front of a microphone, his stylish black sunglasses makes a statement, as he strums and hums to start off the song.

“Your love brings me to my knees,” DuVall sings. “Rapes my memories.”

His flawless vocals are filled with emotion as his lyrics tell a story. DuVall sings as the untrimmed strings on the head off his guitar dance to his strumming.

“I will see you through. I lay down my life the way true lovers do,” he sings. “To build a bridge to you.”

As the song comes to an end, DuVall plays a catchy riff, and effortlessly adds his vocals to the melody. He guitar rings as the camera fades out.

DuVall is set to kick off his One Alone Winter 2020 tour on Feb. 14 in St. Louis, MO, at Duck Room. The tour will be two months long, with the final show in Moscow, Russia, on Apr. 30, at 16 tons.

ONE ALONE TOUR:

02/14 – St Louis, MO – Duck Room

02/15 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

02/17 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

02/22 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café

02/26 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

02/28 – Portland, OR – To Be Announced

02/29 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

03/25 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelans Live

03/27 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

03/28 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy 2

03/29 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Loft

03/31 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 3

04/01 – London, UK – 100 Club

04/03 – Paris, France – Les Étoiles

04/04 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

04/06 – Utrecht, Holland – Cloud Nine

04/07 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

04/09 – Sardinia, Italy – Fabrik Club

04/10 – Milan, Italy – Santeria

04/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Werk21

04/13 – Vienna, Austria – The Chelsea

04/14 – Zagreb, Croatia – Culture Factory

04/15 – Budapest, Hungary – Room 041 @ Dürer Kert

04/17 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola (Open Stage)

04/18 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

04/20 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

04/21 – Aarhus, Denmark – Atlas

04/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

04/24 – Oslo, Norway – Krøsset

04/26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Soda Theatre

04/27 – Helsinki, Finland – Konepaja-Sali

04/28 – Tallinn, Estonia – Philly Joe’s Jazz Club

04/30 – Moscow, Russia – 16 Tons

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat