William DuVall Releases New Video for Acoustic Song “Smoke and Mirrors”

William DuVall, Frontman of the popular American rock band Alice In Chains, released a live video for his acoustic song “Smoke and Mirrors.” This song is featured on his album, One Alone, which was released in Oct. 2019.
The video starts with DuVall sitting with his guitar in front of a microphone, his stylish black sunglasses makes a statement, as he strums and hums to start off the song.
“Your love brings me to my knees,” DuVall sings. “Rapes my memories.”
His flawless vocals are filled with emotion as his lyrics tell a story. DuVall sings as the untrimmed strings on the head off his guitar dance to his strumming.
“I will see you through. I lay down my life the way true lovers do,” he sings. “To build a bridge to you.”
As the song comes to an end, DuVall plays a catchy riff, and effortlessly adds his vocals to the melody. He guitar rings as the camera fades out.
DuVall is set to kick off his One Alone Winter 2020 tour on Feb. 14 in St. Louis, MO, at Duck Room. The tour will be two months long, with the final show in Moscow, Russia, on Apr. 30, at 16 tons.
ONE ALONE TOUR:
02/14 – St Louis, MO – Duck Room
02/15 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
02/17 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake
02/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
02/22 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
02/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café
02/26 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
02/28 – Portland, OR – To Be Announced
02/29 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door
03/25 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelans Live
03/27 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s
03/28 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy 2
03/29 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Loft
03/31 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 3
04/01 – London, UK – 100 Club
04/03 – Paris, France – Les Étoiles
04/04 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
04/06 – Utrecht, Holland – Cloud Nine
04/07 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta
04/09 – Sardinia, Italy – Fabrik Club
04/10 – Milan, Italy – Santeria
04/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Werk21
04/13 – Vienna, Austria – The Chelsea
04/14 – Zagreb, Croatia – Culture Factory
04/15 – Budapest, Hungary – Room 041 @ Dürer Kert
04/17 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola (Open Stage)
04/18 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub
04/20 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
04/21 – Aarhus, Denmark – Atlas
04/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil
04/24 – Oslo, Norway – Krøsset
04/26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Soda Theatre
04/27 – Helsinki, Finland – Konepaja-Sali
04/28 – Tallinn, Estonia – Philly Joe’s Jazz Club
04/30 – Moscow, Russia – 16 Tons
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat