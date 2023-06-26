Record Label PC Music to Stop Releasing New Music After 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 12:26 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the record label PC Music has announced they will stop releasing new music after the label’s 10 anniversary. In the following statement PC Music further explains why they are ending things.

“After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases. Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon. For now, 10 x 10 minutes of content from the past, present & future. Personal Computer Music forever.”

On a special webpage devoted to PC Music’s 10 anniversary, a 100 minute long playlist featuring old and new music from its artists is available to stream. The playlist includes material from A.G. Cook, Kane West, Easyfun, Dux Content, Ö, Grrl, Umru, Datalord, Caro and Bopples.

When Cook found the label in 2013, PC Music quickly became a home for experimental spins on the future of electronic music, and presentations that inverted consumerism.

In addition to Cook and the artists included on the 10 anniversary playlist, PC Music’s roster also included Hannah Diamond, Danny L Harle, Hyd and others. Although she was never signed to the label, the late SOPHIE frequently collaborated with and contributed to PC Music releases, as did Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kero Kero Bonito, and Rebecca Black.