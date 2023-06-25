The Blessed Madonna Collaborates With Jacob Lusk On New Track “Mercy”

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 25th, 2023 - 4:50 PM

In a slew of recent collaborative single releases, including “Serotonin Moonbeams” with Uffie, “We Still Believe” with Jamie Principle and “Fuck what u heard” with Todd Edwards, The Blessed Madonna, a London-based dance producer, has collaborated with Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk to bring their audiences “Mercy.” The new single was co-produced with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and includes vocal performances from the House Gospel Choir. Listen to the new single “Mercy” via the official YouTube video below.