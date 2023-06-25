The Blessed Madonna Collaborates With Jacob Lusk On New Track “Mercy”

In a slew of recent collaborative single releases, including “Serotonin Moonbeams” with Uffie, “We Still Believe” with Jamie Principle and “Fuck what u heard” with Todd Edwards, The Blessed Madonna, a London-based dance producer, has collaborated with Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk to bring their audiences “Mercy.” The new single was co-produced with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and includes vocal performances from the House Gospel Choir. Listen to the new single “Mercy” via the official YouTube video below.
The new single is an extremely danceable, upbeat, and spiritual song. On the new track, The Blessed Madonna had to say: “I’m interested in the dichotomy of the sacred and the ordinary in songwriting. Agony and ecstasy. A song about love and heartbreak can still be a deeply spiritual piece of work. I began by thinking about what love is for me in my life and arrived at the simple idea that it was at its core a promise not just to live but to forgive. Love is Mercy. Over many revisions and with the developments that came from working with Jacob and the rest of the many people who came together to make this record a reality, the idea deepened and we found exactly the sweet spot between the church and the dance floor that I was looking for. The gospel influence is intentional and undeniable. I thought in particular about the sculpture The ecstasy of St Theresa which is an incredibly rich image that feels as carnal as it does holy. This is my conception of god: those moments where we are humbled by a love so big that we can’t imagine being worthy of it or worthy of the kind of acceptance and mercy we feel.”