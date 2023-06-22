Liz Phair Releases Debut Album Outtake “Miss Lucy” For 30th Anniversary

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 4:10 PM

According to consequence.net, on June 22, 1993, artist Liz Phair released her debut album Exile in Guyville. In honor of the album’s 30 anniversary, the artist has shared a fresh outtake from the record called “Miss Lucy.”

“Miss Lucy” from Phair’s Girly Sound tapes, which the artist spread around her home of Chicago before releasing Guyville. This version of the song is a bit different form the original because was recorded with Brad Cook during the Guyville sessions, only to be left off the record in favor of the song “Flower.”

“Miss Lucy” is a number that sees Phair flex her lowest register over a simple guitar riff, although the subject of the tune leans on a darker side of things. The lyrics “And the boys and the boys, they are fucking/ And the girls and the girls, they are fucking/ And the girls and the boys, they are fucking In the dark/ And the girls and the boys, they are fucking/ In the dark,” shows Phair sounding more unnerved about what is happening in her life.