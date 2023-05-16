Liz Phair Announces Fall 2023 Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

According to pitchfork.com Liz Phair‘s debut album Exile In Guyville will be turning 30 this Summer and to help celebrate the occasion, Phair and her band have announced the Guyville Tour, which will have the artist performing her debut album in full. The band Blondshell will serve as the opening act on all dates.

Things kick off in El Cajon before stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time and presales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time by using the code GUYVILLE. For tickets and more information visit www.lizphairofficial.com.

Guyville Tour Dates