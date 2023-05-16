Liz Phair Announces Fall 2023 Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com Liz Phair‘s debut album Exile In Guyville will be turning 30 this Summer and to help celebrate the occasion, Phair and her band have announced the Guyville Tour, which will have the artist performing her debut album in full. The band Blondshell will serve as the opening act on all dates.
Things kick off in El Cajon before stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin and more.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time and presales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time by using the code GUYVILLE. For tickets and more information visit www.lizphairofficial.com.
Guyville Tour Dates
11/7 — El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
11/8 — Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
11/11 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
11/13 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
11/17 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
11/18 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
11/19 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
11/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
11/25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/28 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/30 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
12/1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
12/3 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre