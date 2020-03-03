Liz Phair Announces Soberish Spring 2020 Headlining Tour Dates and Reveals Title of Upcoming Album

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Veteran singer songwriter Liz Phair recently announced that she will be working with producer Brad Wood, for her first solo album in over a decade. The performer has finally revealed the title of the project, Soberish, which is expected to be released this summer, along with a coinciding tour.

Phair will be opening for veteran alternative singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette for the 25th anniversary celebration of Jagged Little Pill, after her own set of solo tour dates. Her solo tour will kick off on May 1st in Orlando, Florida at the Beacham, and will continue until May 17th at the Webster Hall in New York City. Her opening dates for Morrissette will take place the following month in Portland Oregon, and will continue until July 25th, where it will wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee.

Phair had previously teamed up with Wood for her breakout debut album Exile in Guyville, and went on to producer her two follow-up records Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg. According to an interview, Phair would like to explore her development as an artist and Wood’s development as a producer since this release. She recently released a 25th anniversary edition boxset of her debut album titled Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary.

“I think the comprehensive and gorgeous reissue of my first record plus the Girly-Sound track made me nostalgic for the old days — thinking about the mindset we had when we were just starting out,” Phair stated in a recent interview with Stereogum. ” I think I was curious to see what kind of music Brad and I (and Casey) would make now, on the other side of our careers.”

Tour Dates:

5/1 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham*

5/2 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works*

5/4 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall*

5/5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre*

5/6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*

5/8 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall*

5/9 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre*

5/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

5/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater*

5/13 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre*

5/16 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA*

5/17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

6/02 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

6/03 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

6/05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

6/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak – Chin Pavilion

6/12 – Austin, TX – Austin3060 Amphitheater

6/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

6/20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/27 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

6/28 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

7/01 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/03 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/06 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/17 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/21 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

*Solo shows only