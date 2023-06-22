Demi Lovato Rages War on Reproductive Rights in New Song “Swine”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Today artist Demi Lovato has released the song “Swine,” which is a powerful tune inspired by the millions of people in the reproductive justice movement who have protested and continue to fight for the right to choose.

“Swine” arrives ahead of the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Lovato’s net profits from her latest tune will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation, which will in turn be directed to three non-profit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C, and The National Network of Abortion Funds.

In the press release Lovato further explains the meaning behind “Swine.”

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice. I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy.”

The artist adds: “I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

A resource center has been created on Lovato‘s website. This site includes a map in collaboration with the 19 that displays the status of abortion rights in each state at this moment, as the legal landscape is constantly changing.

There are resources from Planned Parenthood and topics on how to access an abortion in your area, a hotline to dial if you need immediate support, what funds may be available for you and how to access abortion pills.

There is a space for others to tell their story, which will then be amplified by Lovato or the non-profits she is working with. Lastly, there is a donate widget where all proceeds will go to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation, which will in turn be directed to the non-profits.

In the following statement Caren Spruch, National Director, Arts & Entertainment Engagement for Planned Parenthood Federation of America discusses the importance of art and activism.

“Art and activism are intertwined and present a unique opportunity to challenge social norms and injustices — and inspire people to believe that a better world is possible. Artists shape the zeitgeist of our culture, so it matters when they speak up about issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Planned Parenthood is most grateful to artists, like Demi Lovato, who is bold, courageous, and not afraid to speak out through their art against attacks to bodily autonomy. Demi using their platform to amplify the need for reproductive rights for all is very powerful during such a crucial time.”