Slowdive Reveals New Album Is Finished

Slowdive performing at the House of Vans in Brooklyn, NY on June 30, 2018.

Photo Credits: Michelle Baptista

Indie rock band Slowdive, announced the official finishing of their upcoming album in a recent interview on the Australian podcast, Six Pack. This album will be the follow-up to their 2017 self titled album which was also the group’s musical comeback since their 1995 album, Pygmalion. Guitarist, Neil Halstead, delivered this news in the interview saying, “We’ve literally just finished another record,” Halstead continued, “That will be out at some point, not sure when. We just finished it”.

Leaving the hints to this album at this cryptic statement, and when asked further about this new project’s conception, Halstead stated, “A lot of the one we just finished was me bringing in demos, then we work on those demos instead of rerecording stuff, which you can do quite easily these days,” Halstead said. “It’s collaborative but it’s almost like I’m the producer, to get something everyone’s happy with, making five people happy. It’s definitely not my record even if the impetus might be my songs”.

Alluding to the album delving into more electronic sound, Halstead continued, “The references I brought in were electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from these days but then it will slowly work its way back to being an indie guitar thing”.Giving little intel on the true details of this upcoming projects, fans can hopefully expect to hear this album in the coming month.

Slowdive will perform their first show of 2023 next week in Melbourne, and then jumping to Japan for Fuji Rock 2023. All dates listed below.

SLOWDIVE – 2023 TOUR DATES

22 April 23: Daydream – Melbourne, Australia

23 April 23: The Gov – Adelaide, Australia

24 April 23: Astor Theatre – Perth, Australia

27 April 23: Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

29 April 23: Daydream – Sydney, Australia

30 April 23: Daydream – Brisbane, Australia

28-30 July 23: Fuji Rock Festival – Naeba Ski Resort, Japan

10-13 August 23: Ypsig Rock Festival – Sicily, Italy