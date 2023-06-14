Guided By Voices Announce Upcoming Two-Day Festival To Celebrate Their 40

Home News Dita Dimone June 14th, 2023 - 4:44 AM

As revealed today by the Brooklyn Vegan, Indie rockers Guided By Voices have a two-night celebration at the Dayton Masonic Centre in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2. Acts such as Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, and Wednesday will join them as support for these gigs.

Tickets for both all-ages events will go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 16) at 12 p.m. EST here. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale tomorrow (June 14) at 12 p.m. EST with the code “GBV40.”

Guided By Voices will reveal their second studio album, Welshpool Frillies, on July 21. Pre-orders for the new album can be made here. This fall, the band will release their third album of the year. Earlier this year, the band unveiled La La Land.