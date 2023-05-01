KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Under Scrutiny For Statements About Children’s Gender Reassignment Surgery

Home News Jaden Johnson May 1st, 2023 - 7:54 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

In a recent twitter statement, KISS frontman, Paul Stanley, gives his thoughts on children’s gender reassignment surgery, in which he called it, “a sad and dangerous fad”. Stanley shared this out-of-the-blue statement as an image of a message titled, “My Thoughts On What I’m Seeing”.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

He wrote, “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it. There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing.”

He continued, “With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

Receiving much backlash from Twitter users blindsided by Stanley’s comments, one of these users being The Offspring’s Kevin Wasserman who wrote, “This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career.” and continued, “As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame.”

Also receiving a comment from Steve Albini saying, “I remember when punk rock came along and made you irrelevant the first time.”