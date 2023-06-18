Brad Shares New Song “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” Alongside Stone Gossard

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 18th, 2023 - 7:14 PM

Seattle-based Brad recently released a new song alongside a music video for their newest single, “Hey Now What’s The Problem?” from their upcoming LP In The Moment That You’re Born, which, according to Consequence Sound, is slated to release on July 28th. Listen to the new single via the official music video below.

The video includes live footage of Brad’s performances, spliced with clips from pop-culture movies, TV shows, and classic horror films. The song features a straightforward rock and roll sound, including distorted guitars from Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam fame, intense percussions from Keith Lowe and Regan Hagar, and topped off with inspired vocal performance from the band’s late singer Shawn Smith.

The release of “Hey Now What’s The Problem?” follows the release of the album’s first single, “In The Moment That You’re Born,” which was revealed earlier this year on the 30th anniversary of Brad’s debut album Shame, which was released April 27th, 1993.

The full album, In The Moment That You’re Born, will include 10 recordings featuring vocal performances from Smith, who recorded the songs before his tragic passing in 2019. The album will also feature a newer version of “Stars N’ You,” written by the late Andrew Wood from grunge bands Malfunkshun and Mother Love Bone.