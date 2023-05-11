Dolly Parton Releases Energetic Rock Single “World On Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 4:08 PM

According to spin.com artist Dolly Parton has released the energetic song “World On Fire,” which is the first single from her upcoming album Rockstar. As a whole, “World On Fire” is relatable due to how the lyrics describe our society.

“Now I ain’t one for speaking out much / but that don’t mean I don’t stay in touch,” Parton sings. “Everybody’s trippin’ over this or that / what we gonna do when we all fall flat?” The chorus states: “Liar, liar the world’s on fire / what we gonna do when it all burns down?”

The lyrics mention how the negativity in the world has influenced people to hurt each other and how it is time to start spreading positivity before everything around us disappears.

Another great part about “World On Fire” is how the instrumentation sizzles the air with amazing guitar riffs and drum beats while Parton serenades the ears with her strong and passionate voice.

Earlier this week Parton describe the meaning behind her latest tune.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Rockstar will be released on November 17 by Parton’s Butterfly Records and through Big Machine Label Group. The upcoming album contains 30 songs, including nine originals.

The guest list includes surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Sting, former Journey frontman Steve Perry, and Elton John.

Parton will perform “World on Fire” for the first time tonight when she co-hosts the Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks in Frisco, Texas. The program will be broadcast live by Amazon Prime Video.