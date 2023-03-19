Slowthai Releases Music Video For “Yum”

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2023 - 10:34 PM

Slowthai has released the cinematic masterpiece music video for their opening song “Yum.” Not for the faint-hearted, the Crowns & Owls-directed visual epic nails the propulsive panic attack and intrusiveness of the song.

It is one of the standouts of the album and is a great introduction to Ugly. It is the last song slowthai and producer Dan Carey, with additional production from Zach Nahome, created for the record. The video contains everything you might expect to spill from slowthai’s brilliant and complex mind at the time of recording the track. “More coke, more weed, more E’s, more trips…” set to an industrial techno masterpiece. slowthai has quit smoking weed and drinking to excess but the impulse doesn’t go away. “Yum is me saying this is what people want me to do but this isn’t doing anything for me. I’m ready to leave it all behind but it keeps pulling me back — more this, more that, it’s never enough.”