Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 11:32 AM

According to pitchfork.com and The Guardian today UK rapper Slowthai was charged with two counts of alleged rape that allegedly took place on September 2021 in Oxford.

Th artist was allegedly charged with alleged oral and alleged vaginal penetration of a woman without her alleged consent while allegedly appearing remotely before Oxfordshire magistrates court through video. Slowthai allegedly only spoke to confirm his real name, date of birth and Northampton address.

Prosecutor Adam Yar Khan allegedly told magistrates that the alleged rape charge was allegedly only offense and it must be heard in court. Slowthai allegedly was granted bail and will allegedly appear before Oxford crown court next month.

Slowthai was nominated for best dance recording at the Grammy awards in 2021. His second album, Tyron, reached number one in the UK charts that year. Also the rapper’s first album, Nothing Great About Britain, was nominated for a Mercury prize in 2019 and reached the Top 10.