Slowthai Removed From UK Festivals Following Allegations of Rape

Renita Wright May 18th, 2023 - 9:28 AM

Rapper Slowthai has been removed from multiple festival posters following allegations of rape earlier this week. The 28-year-old rapper appeared before Oxford Magistrates’ Court via video on Tuesday charged with two counts of rape as reported by Pitchfork. Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton has not yet made a formal plea.

The alleged incident took place in Oxford in September of 2021. Slowthai posted the following statement via Instagram: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”