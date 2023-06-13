The HU and Asking Alexandria Announces Fall 2023 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 10:42 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, British rock band Asking Alexandria and Mongolian rock band The Hu have announced a U.S Fall co-headlining tour called Psycho Thunder, which includes performances by Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

Things kick off in San Antonio before the tour stops in Pryor, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Bethlehem, Johnstown, Cleveland, Ft Wayne, Chesterfield, Green Bay Denver, Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Asking Alexandria will be releasing their album Where Do We Go From Here? and the band’s song “Dark Void” has as received over one million views and more than five million streams since its May 12 release. Also Asking Alexandria will reveal their first official radio single “Psycho” on June 16.

The Hu will be supporting the June 30 deluxe edition of their 2022 sophomore album Rumble Of Thunder. The deluxe version will include seven new bonus tracks, four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock’s top musician such as William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian from System Of a Down and DL of Bad Wolves.

For tickets and more information visit askingalexandria.com and thehuofficial.com

Psycho Thunder Tour Dates

8/30 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

9/1 – Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum

9/3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

9/11 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

9/13 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

9/15 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

9/16 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

9/17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

9/19 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive

9/20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/22 – Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

9/25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

9/26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

9/27 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

9/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/1 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/3 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

