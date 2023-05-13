Asking Alexandria Share Melancholy Yet Aspiration New Track “Dark Void”

Home News Diana Bello May 13th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Press release from SRO PR(Schneider Rondan organization), “Dark Void is a new track by Asking Alexandria which is a British rock band of five members. Which is according to Blabbermouth, Bend Bruce the guitarist of the group mentions that the song is about the “Struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness” All these topics that people around the world understand how it affects individuals or have found themself struggling with these mental disorders. The purpose of this song is about fighting one demons, one trying their hardest to survive, and becoming a hero for themselves. A song that is about overcoming that darkness one fall into, this theme comes to be explored throughout their entire upcoming album.

Their music video “Dark video is really well done made of the lighting, the visuals as well as performance of the band in the video. As for the song itself really touching and new, from soothing to the next part of the song violent. A song that really comes to depict one struggling to try to overcome struggles in life, breaking free from what is bringing them entirely down. Getting a positive reaction from fans online which can be found on youtube. “Dark Void” which shows how much they poured into the making of this song, and the theme the band was focusing on.

News regarding the band according to Blabbermouth would be that the band is currently offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience in which a winner can shadow the band on tour, as well getting a guitar session from the guitarist, Bruce. As well as taking a guitar that is signed which is a “Fan loves sweepstakes” fundraiser supporting sweet relief musicians fund’s “Music Mental Health Fund”. When it comes to the winner they as well receive other prizes that come along with the grand prize being bringing a guest, and having a room at a hotel to stay for two nights. More information one can find on fandiem.com/fanlove or enter the sweepstakes that is due before June 30.

Other News regarding the band according to the press release would be that Asking Alexandria plans to head on in June, the tour dates:

6/7 Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock

6/8 Derby, UK – Download Festival

6/11 Saarbrucken, DE – Garage

6/12 Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg

6/13 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

6/14 Nurnberg, DE – Hirsch

6/16 Dessel, BE – Graspop

6/17 Clisson, FR – Hellfest

6/19 Bochum, DE – Zeche Bochum

6/20 Leipzig, DE – Taubchenthal

6/22 Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock

6/24 Nummijarvi, FI – Nummirock

6/26 Tallinn, ES – Helitehas

6/27 Riga, LT – Palladium Riga

6/28 Vilnius, LI – Loftas

6/30 Warsaw, PL – Progresja

7/2 Budapest, HU – Budapest Park

7/4 Bucuresti, RO – Quantic Club

7/8 Malakasa, GR – Rockwave Festival

7/14 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

7/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival