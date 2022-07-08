The Hu Announce New Album Rumble Of Thunder For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Black Thunder”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 8th, 2022 - 10:00 PM

Mongolian folk heavy metal act The Hu have finally announced their second studio album: Rumble Of Thunder, scheduled to release on September 2 via Better Noise Music. In anticipation of the new release, The Hu have dropped a new single and music video entitled “Black Thunder.”

The single “Black Thunder” has been split by the band into two parts, both with their own music videos. July 7 saw the release of the first half of the track and music video. The band’s vocalist, Gala, describes “Black Thunder” as the ” crown jewel of our second album,” explaining that ” The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video.””

The first half “Black Thunder” acts as the second taste fans have gotten of the new album, following the release of the epic anthem “This Is Mongol” in May. Between these two tracks, a lot of diversity in style is shown, with “This Is Mongol” quickly revealing itself as a highly heavy and intense track, whereas “Black Thunder” is far slower and more methodical, using the majority of its runtime to gradually build intensity. See the music video for “Black Thunder Part 1” below.

Gala goes on to explain that “Our second album will include ‘Black Thunder’, along with many new songs. We can’t wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.” The tracklist for Rumble of Thunder comes out to 12 songs, with previous single “This is Mongol” acting as the opener. See the tracklisting for the upcoming project below.

Rumble of Thunder Tracklist

01. This Is Mongol

02. YUT Hövende

03. Triangle

04. Teach Me

05. Upright Destined Mongol

06. Sell The World

07. Black Thunder

08. Mother Nature

09. Bii Biyelgee

10. Segee

11. Shihi Hutu

12. TATAR Warrior

Rumble of Thunder will follow The Hu’s previous studio album, their 2019 The Gereg. The Hu are currently gearing up for their upcoming tour alongside Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour is set to kick off on October 26 in Oslo, Norway.