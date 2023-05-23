Jess Williamson Singing in a Thunderstorm for Video of Title Track “Time Ain’t Accidental”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 4:22 PM

According to stereogum.com artist Jess Williamson will be releasing her album Time Ain’t Accidental on June 9 by Mexican Summer and now the musician has shared the title track “Time Ain’t Accidental,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Rocco Rivetti .

In the following statement Williamson discusses the creative process behind her latest tune.

“The lyrics to ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’ came pouring out of me because it’s the true story of a very special day when I was falling in love with the person who is now my partner. The chorus references a Raymond Carver book of short stories I was reading at the time, and to me the song itself feels like a short story. For the video, we wanted to make the album cover come to life.”

The singer adds: “We shot it in one take on Pinto Canyon Road outside of Marfa, Texas during a storm. That specific stretch of highway is really special to me, because when I was working on the record I would go on long walks down this empty road listening back to my mixes and working out the album sequence. When I’m out there alone I feel like the only person inside of a vast painting, it’s surreal, and I wanted to share that feeling with the world.”

Time Ain’t Accidental is the follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress, although last year Williamson teamed up with Waxahatchee to form Plains and the duo released their debut album under that name, I Walked With You A Ways by ANTI-.