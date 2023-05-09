Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten Cover WWII Classics “My Reverie” and “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 4:48 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to stereogum.com streaming service Disney+ is showing A Small Light, which is a new National Geographic dramatic series about the life of Anne Frank. Artist Este Haim is the executive producer for the show’s soundtrack and she has brought in many musicians to cover songs from the World War II era.

Every week people get two more songs and last weeks episode featured Danielle Haim singing Doris Day’s “Till We Meet Again” and Kamasi Washington covering Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl.”

Today A Small Light features contributions from music veterans Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten, who perform the WWII Classics “My Reverie” and “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire.”

Olsen performs Larry Clinton’s “My Reverie,” which is based on a Debussy piece. Clinton’s band and singer Bea Wain recorded the original version of “My Reverie” and the song became a hit for artists Bing Crosby, Mildred Bailey and Glenn Miller. Olsen’s version is soft and pure while the slide guitar sizzles the air with sweet noise.

As for Van Etten, she performs a soft country-pop version of “I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire,” which became a hit for artists Ink Spots and Horace Heidt. Van Etten’s take on the song includes spoken-word verse from Michael Imperioli, the star of The Sopranos and The White Lotus. Imperioli is an occasional indie rocker who leads a band called Zopa.