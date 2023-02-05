Margo Price Shares Vibrant Music Video For “Radio” Featuring Sharon Van Etten

Home News Gracie Chunes February 5th, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Country singer songwriter Margo Price has shared the music video for her song “Radio” featuring Sharon Van Etten, off her latest album Starys. The music video was shared in addition to Price’s first nationwide headlining tour in nearly five years.

The music video, directed by Bella Mazzola, features Price and Etten performing the song in a beautifully hazy hot pink house in Nashville with aesthetic visuals. The song talks of finding her confidence and feeling content being all alone. “To me, this song is about turning down the noise and opinions of my haters and people who try to tear me down. It’s about having confidence in yourself and your vision. It’s also a pun about being naked that I lifted from Marilyn Monroe. There’s a real freedom about being completely truthful about who I am, flaws and all and that’s what I was trying to capture in this song,” shares Price.

Strays debuted #1 on Luminate’s Current Country and Americana/Folk sales charts in the US, as well as #1 on both the UK’s Country and Americana charts, and #1 on the Americana Albums radio chart. Price’s previous single “Change of Heart” continues a 12-week reign atop the Americana Singles chart.

Price has just set off on a North American tour. The tour kicked off on Monday, January 30 in Ashville, North Carolina at Orange Peel and will wrap up Friday, September 8 in Bristol, Tennessee at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Price will joined by a variety of special guests including The Deslondes, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Lola Kirke, Tre Burt, Jessi Colter and Tyler Childers. Find tickets and more information here.

Margo Price tour dates are as follows:

% w/ The Deslondes

& w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

$ w/ Lola Kirke

# w/ Tre Burt

! w/ Jessi Colter

* w/ Tyler Childers

1/30 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel %

1/31 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse %

2/2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall &

2/3 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn &

2/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater &

2/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom $

2/7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park $

2/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre $

2/10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore $

2/11 – Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre $

2/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom $

2/14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom $

2/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox $

2/17 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm $

2/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue $

2/20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre $

2/21 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre $

2/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue $

2/24 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre #

2/25 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre #

2/27 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom #

2/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club #

3/2 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts #

3/4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall #

3/9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium !

3/22 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

4/29-4/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

6/22 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

8/5 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

8/6 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

8/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met*

9/8 – Bristol, TN/VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Stream “Radio” here.

Stream Starys here.