Young Thug’s Lawyer Claims Rapper Was Not To Blame over Stolen Bag Containing Cash, Jewelry and Unreleased Songs

November 26th, 2021

Last month, rapper Young Thug filed a lawsuit against his apartment building after a bag containing cash, a diamond-encrusted watch and hundreds of unreleased songs on a hard drive was stolen. Now, the case is firing up as the apartment complex is suggesting that the rapper played a role in the theft.

According to Rolling Stone, JLB Peachtree Management (the management firm behind the apartment complex), says in a court filing that Young Thug’s “negligence and failure to exercise ordinary care” for the bag is partly to blame for someone stealing it.

The lawyer for the So Much Fun artist, Charles Hoffecker, is fighting back. “The suggestion my client’s negligence — if any — outweighs the defendants’ ignores the simple facts the defendants’ employees acted to secure the property, knew whose property it was, committed to keep the property safe in a secure location, communicated to my client they would keep the property secure, and then released the property to an unknown person,” Hoffecker said.

This description of failing to “secure the property” refers to one of the complex’s employees handing the bag to an unknown person after another resident gave it to the concierge desk. Although the rapper has yet to obtain this hard drive with his unreleased songs, fans can still enjoy his recently released work with Kanye West on a deluxe edition of Donda in anticipation of new work to come.