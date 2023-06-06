Paul Oakenfold Denies Accusations of Sexual Harassment Made By Former Assistant

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 10:50 AM

According to stereogum.com, on June 2, an anonymous 24-year-old woman using the name Jane Roe filed a lawsuit in LA Super Court against the DJ and remixer Paul Oakenfold, for whom she worked as a personal assistant starting last October.

The lawsuit allegedly mentions that Oakenfold had allegedly masturbated in front of Roe on four separate occasions, including on her first day of work and another instance in which the DJ allegedly masturbated in front of her four times.

Roe says when she reported the alleged incidents to management, she was allegedly handed a non-disclosure agreement and allegedly signed it “under duress.” Roe is allegedly seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

In response to the lawsuit, Oakenfold went on Twitter to deny the allegations against him.

“I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me. Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

The post continues with: “I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time.”