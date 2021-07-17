Aloe Blacc and Paul Oakenfold Share Soulful New Song “I’m In Love”

Home News Kaido Strange July 17th, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold has announced his fourth studio album Shine On will be released on July 30, 2021 on Perfecto Records. The album will contain 16 new tracks and will feature collaborations from Baby E and Eve, Azealia Banks, Rico Love, CeeLo Green and many more.

Along with the announcement comes the release of the newest single, “I’m In Love” which features Aloe Blacc on the song.

The song isn’t what you would expect from trance DJ Paul Oakenfold but it’s refreshing, new and different and that’s what’s so great about it. The song is nice, not just with it’s harmony and beat but with the lyrics too. Love is always something relatable.

Paul Oakenfold Performed at the “Storm” Area 51 Basecamp in 2019.

Aloe Blacc, along with other musicians commemorated and celebrated Harry Belafonte on his 94th birthday. Aloe Blacc’s last album was released in 2020.

Shine On tracklist:

1. Zanzebaar

2. Shine On (Feat. Baby E)

3. Waterfall (Orchestral Mix) (Feat. Lizzy Land)

4. White Lights

5. Get To You

6. The World Can Wait (With Luis Fonsi)

7. Touch Me (With Cassandra Fox)

8. Anywhere But Here (Feat. Little Nikki)

9. He’s All I Want (Planet 23 & Angel.i.n.o 2021 Remix) (With Angelmoon)

10. Pray For Me (With Zach Salter)

11. Moment (Feat. Lizzy Land)

12. I’m In Love (With Aloe Blacc)

13. Hypnotic (Benny Benassi & BB Team Remix) (With Azealia Banks & Zach Salter)

14. Cry Love (Feat. Rico Love)

15. What’s Your Love Like (With Eve & Baby E)

16. Falling (With CeeLo Green)