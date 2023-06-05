Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Assistant

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

According to pitchfork.com, DJ Paul Oakenfold has been sued for alleged sexual harassment by a former assistant, who alleges that the superstar DJ allegedly exposed himself and allegedly masturbated in front of her.

The woman who filed the lawsuit, identified only as Jane Roe, named Oakenfold in the lawsuit alongside two agencies allegedly involved in her employment and Oakenfold’s management. New Frequency Mgmt, Paul Stepanek Management, as well as 25 other John Does.

Roe, now 24, allegedly claims that the alleged harassment occurred on four separate dates, starting from her first day, each time without her consent and when Oakenfold allegedly “was aware that [she] could not escape.

On one occasion, Oakenfold allegedly masturbated in the passenger seat of her car while she allegedly drove him home from the post office. Roe mentioned that after reporting the harassment to the management company that employed her, CEO Paul Stepanek allegedly asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and eventually reassigned her to another client, with reduced hours.

Roe’s employment was terminated in March, due to lack of work, according to the lawsuit. Roe is allegedly seeking damages in excess of $25,000 for five claims of alleged labor violation relating to alleged harassment, alleged retaliation and alleged wrongful termination.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Oakenfold denied “all claims of improper conduct.”