OK Go’s “Art Together Now” Gets Six New Music Videos

Home News Aaron Grech May 2nd, 2021 - 10:59 PM

Ok Go has released six new music videos for their song “Art Together Now,” which contains collaborations with over 15,000 musicians, artists and students 21 different countries and 35 US states. Each of these videos have different directors and visual styles that represent a different theme, while also highlighting the work of every individual who contributed. This six video project was aptly called the The OK Go Sandbox Video Series Project.

The Symphony From Home version sees many people’s home recordings, with each screen taking up one chair at an auditorium, as they become virtual members of one giant orchestra. The Kids version had its animation designed by Vanessa Förmer and consisted entirely of colorings brought by different people across the globe.

The Praxinoscope version put these colorings on the device, which uses mirrors and turntable to create the illusion of movement. This version of the song used artwork similar to the space version, which featured animation design by Wooyoung Kim.

The nature version hosts a theme relevant to Earth’s natural beauty and the living creatures that inhabit it. The Bunni version was animated by Scott Cook, and features on an anthropomorphic bunny trekking across the world.

“During this pandemic, OK Go Sandbox wanted to honor the amazing work that educators and students have been doing in face of so many challenges and uncertainties. Our goal was to provide a platform where individuals, no matter where on this planet they are located, could be part of our ensemble,” AnnMarie Thomas, founder of the Playful Learning Lab, who collaborated on this project, explained in a press release. “This project celebrates the power of art and music to bring us together even in difficult times.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna