OK Go Sued By Post Foods Over Band’s Name

Ok Go seems like a No Go by Post Food after being sued by the brand over the right to continuously use the band’s name for a brand new line of instant cereal cups named “OK Go!”

To brush up on who exactly is Ok Go, they are a famous band that went viral back in 2006 over their iconic treadmill music video.

According to Consequence.net, on January 13th Post went ahead to file a complaint in Minnesota Federal Courts – but the band later retaliated by threatening to sue the company for months prior to the lawsuit.

Post has gone on to try to seek a declaratory judgment ruling due to their own claims that they did not do anything wrong and were given the okay to with their trademark application to use “OK Go!” as their new trademark slogan for their new brand back in 2022.

Ok Go conducts an interview with Billboard, to which they claim that Post are presumably suing the band to “bully” them out for their band name, and due to the high end company that Post is they are able to afford top notch lawyers, but Ok Go does make it their mission to not be one of those bands they could buy over.

The band seems to be giving a lot of support amongst the indie rock community, band They Might Be Giants goes on to Facebook to post the following statement in solidarity with Ok Go: