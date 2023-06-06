King Krule Shares Final Single “Filmsier” From Upcoming Album Space Heavy

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Artist King Krule has released the song “Flimsier,” which is the opening track from Krule’s upcoming album Space Heavy. “Flimsier” comes along with a visualizer created by Krule’s long-time collaborator and brother, Jack Marsh.

“Filmsier” is the final single to be revealed from Space Heavy, following the singles “Seaforth” and “If Only It Was Warmth.” The track first sparked a frenzy in fans last year, when King Krule debuted it during his performance at Primavera Sound.

Then again, the tune resurfaced by exclusive flexi-discs sold at King Krule’s SHHH Tour in April, which is an intimate run of shows across the US, UK and EU that sold out in under two minutes.

“Filmsier” became a fan favorite, racking up hundreds of thousands of streams of fan videos on YouTube. After a year of waiting, “Filmsier” is officially released today.

As a whole, the song is lovely by how the instrumentation brings a bluesy vibe that can leave listeners day dreaming while the music blares from the speakers. Also Krule’s voice is bittersweet because his voice serenades the air with bittersweet noise. “Filmsier” is a great composition which has a great bluesy vibe because of the elegant instrumentation and vocals.

On Friday of this week, King Krule will release Space Heavy in full. The 15 track album inhabits the deepest reaches of the subterranean sonic world that Archy Marshall has constructed over the course of his career as King Krule.

Written over the course of commutes between London and Liverpool, where Krule was splitting his time, the artist found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between”; the space haunted by dreams of love, lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.