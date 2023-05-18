King Krule Releases New Single “If Only It Was Warm”, Announces New Album Space Heavy For June 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 5:35 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

English singer King Krule shares a new single and video for “If Only It Was Warmth,” which is the latest music from the upcoming album Space Heavy, out June 9 by Matador Records.

“If Only It Was Warmth” comes alongside a self-directed music video that sees King Krule journey across vast waters, with a cactus. Along the way, he is confronted by thoughts of love and lost connection that is presented in the form of dark shadows.

Also the ditty follows the announcement of King Krule’s fourth studio album Space Heavy, which was revealed alongside the release of the album’s first single and music video “Seaforth,” directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

Space Heavy is a 15 track album that inhabits the deepest reaches of the subterranean sonic world that the artist has constructed over the course of his career as King Krule. Written from 2020 to 2022, , Space Heavy took shape over the course of commutes between the two cities where Archy Marshall was splitting his time.

During that time, Marshall found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between,” the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe. The result is King Krule using his years of experience to create a body of work that reveals something new with every song.

Space Heavy Tracklist

Flimsier Pink Shell Seaforth That Is My Life, That Is Yours Tortoise Of Independency Empty Stomach Space Cadet Flimsy Hamburgerphobia From The Swamp Seagirl Our Vacuum Space Heavy When Vanishing If Only It Was Warmth Wednesday Overcast