Previously Unreleased Queen Song With Freddie Mercury To Be Released In September

Roy Lott June 6th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

After a sit-down interview with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor on BBC Radio 2, the two lasting members of the iconic band have announced the release of new, unheard music. The group is set to release an unreleased song named “Face It Alone,” the features with the late Freddie Mercury in September.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor stated in the interview. “And it was. It’s wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

May then said “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together. […] But it’s beautiful, it’s touching.” An exact release date has not been announced.

Both May and Taylor alongside longtime member Adam Lambert recently performed for Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee concert. Other performances included Diana Ross, Nile Rogers, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John.