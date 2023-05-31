Queens of the Stone Age Share Lushful New Single “Carnavoyeur”

Home News Roy Lott May 31st, 2023 - 7:51 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Queens of the Stone Age have now unveiled their new single “Carnavoyeur,” the latest offering from their eighth album, In Times New Roman…

Serving as the follow-up to the recently released “Emotion Sickness,” “Carnavoyeur” finds QOTSA weaving more subtle shades of sinister: Mesmerizing washes of strings cascade atop the band’s trademark rock-solid foundation, while Joshua Homme’s mellifluent vocals swaddle the listener with their warm and all too familiar tones of acceptance and resignation. Check it out below.

In Times New Roman… will be available across all platforms on June 16 via Matador Records. On the night of its release, fans are invited to ring in the album’s release at Midnight Club parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The Midnight Club starts at 11pm June 15 and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition colored vinyl, and—in a few select locations—signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. Midnight Club will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear In Times New Roman… in its entirety, amongst friends, family and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

The band also debuted a new single called “Negative Space” during their set at Boston Calling.