Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Song “Carnavoyeur”

Simon Li May 26th, 2023 - 10:28 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to Revolver, while Queens Of The Stone Age has announced that their newest album, In Times New Roman…, would be released in June this year, they have just shared a teaser of their new song in the album, “Carnavoyeur.”

The teaser featured a 30 second clip of the song, with its funky beats and soulful lyrics, accompanied by the electric guitar playing in the background to give a sense of hypnotic pleasure and melancholy from the acerbic lyrics. When listening to the clip, one would really want to have the song play longer, to enjoy that hypnotic pleasure even longer. The teaser has a picture of a samurai’s back facing the audience, with golden hands stretching behind him to cover his eyes, and popping his hair into the shape of a wolf.

The song “Carnavoyeur” would be out by Wednesday, May the 31st by Homme and Co. It was said that the album was produced in their famous Pink Duck studio and acquired additional recordings at Shangri-La. This long-anticipated album is produced by The Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

It was said that the meaning behind this album is to look for people’s beauty, reflecting on how we constantly look for beauty behind the scars, without realizing that sometimes the scars themselves are beauty.