Queens of the Stone Age Debut New Song “Negative Space” Live at Boston Calling

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Seattle-based rock band Queens of the Stone Age performed Sunday night in Boston, Massachusetts at the Harvard Athletic Complex for the Boston Calling music festival, and with it came the world debut of their newest song “Negative Space”.

This marks the band’s second performance of 2023 with their upcoming summer tour beginning next month. The band will be touring throughout the UK, but according to Consequence Sound, they will still be appearing in the United States for several shows, including Chicgo for Riot Fest, Louisville for Louder Than Life and Sacramento for the Aftershock Festival.

The tour begins alongside the release of their newest album titled “In Times New Roman” making this their first new studio length album release since “Villains” back in 2017. The announcement for their new album came shortly after the release of their single “Emotion Sickness” earlier this month.

“Emotion Sickness” along with their newly revealed “Negative Space” will both be featured in “In Times New Roman”. Queens of the Stone Age played the new song to their audience for the first time, as well as performing “Misfit Love” (From their 2007 album “Era Vulgaris”.) for the first time on stage since 2018.

Queens of the Stone Age’s new album “In Times New Roman” is set to release on June 16th, 2023, which is also the beginning of their 2023 tour, kicking off in Tuttlingen, Germany for Southside Festival 2023.

