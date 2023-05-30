Joe Trohman Returning to Fall Out Boy After Mental Health Break From Band

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 10:35 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to spin.com Fall Out Boy‘s guitarist Joe Trohman will be returning to the band after a five month hiatus to focus on his mental health. Since his departure, Trohman has been replaced at concerts by longtime Fall Out Boy guitar tech Ben Young.

On May, 29 Trohman went on Instagram to let the fans know he will be back on stage with Fall Out Boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtrohman

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself. I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – he is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

This past January, Trohman revealed that his mental health had “rapidly deteriorated over the past several years” and that “to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

The announcement was made nearly at the same time with Fall Out Boy’s latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, which came out in late March. The band begins a big tour in support of the album on June 21 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.