Watch Footage From Tina Turner’s Final 2009 Performance

Anya Kennelly May 25th, 2023 - 8:16 PM

Tina Turner, a music legend, died at age 83 on May 24, 2023. She has suffered from a long-term illness and passed away at her home in Switzerland. Turner, widely adored, has many singers such as Elton John, Mick Jagger, and others paying tribute to her as their friend and icon. Turner’s passing has fans reminiscing on her final show which according to NME was her performance at the Sheffield Arena during her farewell tour on May 5, 2009. The concert shows Turner’s inextinguishable bright spirit and kind nature. She even shines a light on one of her dancers, praising her talent and dedication and proclaiming she is one of the top dancers. Even at her final performance, she shares the spotlight with those around her showing her grace and genuine behavior.

The highlights from the concert truly show why she was the Queen of Rock n Roll. She brings the energy with each song, and her vocals are impressive as she puts her all into every note. She goes around sharing the energy with the guitarists and has so much fun dancing around she makes everyone wish they were on stage with her. In this final performance, she played hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Best.” She truly puts everyone to shame with her non-stop enthusiasm. Not one dull moment exists throughout the entire performance. Turner brings the ambiance with many flamboyant endeavors throughout the show including several elaborate costumes and set changes. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming to look back on this amazing performance by the woman who will be thoroughly missed.