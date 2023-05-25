Tom Petty’s Family Pursuing Legal Action Against Auction House Over Alleged Stolen Property

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 11:37 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com, last weekend RR Auction House put a collection of Tom Petty memorabilia up for bid. As reported by TMZ, the items were sourced from “Petty’s former home in Encino, CA.”

The items being auctioned off include a black denim jacket from the 1987 Guns N’ Roses tour, a striped jacket Petty wore on the cover of the “Listen To Her Heart” and a number of signed posters and vinyl.

Now Petty’s family is taking legal action against RR Auction House for allegedly auctioning off personal belongings they believe that have been allegedly stolen from a secure archive.

Also the late singer’s family are allegedly pursuing all available legal avenues to promptly retrieve the alleged stolen items. The family has urged fans and collectors to not participate in the auction until the alleged matter is resolved.

In the following statement Petty’s family further explain why they are taking legal action against RR Auction.

“We believe RR Auction, headquartered in Boston, is offering stolen Tom Petty memorabilia with a completely false provenance inaccurate to fact and in complete denial of clear evidence they have been presented. They will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired. But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it.”

Petty’s family adds: “These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return.”

Bidding for the memorabilia has already begun and is currently scheduled to end on June 22.

