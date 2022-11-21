Tom Petty’s Estate issuing a cease and desist letter to Kari Lake over her use of the song “I Won’t Back Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2022 - 11:26 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The late Tom Petty‘s legendary music has been popular for politicians to help secure people’s attention visually and for Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake she has been using Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” as a message in her political video. Although Lake lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Petty‘s estate publisher Wixen Music Publishing has sent a letter to Lake asking her to stop using “I Won’t Back Down” in any of her videos. Also it has been noted Lake did post the video on her social media accounts but the video has been deleted.

