Tom Petty’s Estate issuing a cease and desist letter to Kari Lake over her use of the song “I Won’t Back Down”

The late Tom Petty‘s legendary music has been popular for politicians to help secure people’s attention visually and for Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake she has been using Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” as a message in her political video. Although Lake lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Petty‘s estate publisher Wixen Music Publishing has sent a letter to Lake asking her to stop using “I Won’t Back Down” in any of her videos. Also it has been noted Lake did post the video on her social media accounts but the video has been deleted.
Wixen Music Publishing states in the cease and desist letter
“It has come to Wixen’s and the Claimants’ attention that you and Kari Lake for Arizona are currently broadcasting, exhibiting, distributing, and otherwise exploiting the Composition in synchronization with an advertisement video made in connection with your bid to contest the results of the 2022 election for governor of Arizona (‘Unauthorized Video’) without Wixen’s and the Claimants’ approval.
Also Wixen Music Publishing mentioned that if Lake continues to uses “I Won’t Back Down” she will be fined $150,000 per infringement. The publishing company has called Lake’s campaign to confirm if they have received the cease and desist letter and to notify Wixen Music Publishing with any uses of the song from the campaign.