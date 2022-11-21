mxdwn Music

Tom Petty’s Estate issuing a cease and desist letter to Kari Lake over her use of the song “I Won’t Back Down”

November 21st, 2022 - 11:26 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The late Tom Petty‘s legendary music has been popular for politicians to  help secure people’s attention visually and for Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake she has been using Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” as a message in her political video. Although  Lake lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Petty‘s estate publisher Wixen Music Publishing has sent a letter to Lake asking her to stop using “I Won’t Back Down” in any of her videos. Also it has been noted Lake did post the video on her social media accounts but the video has been deleted.

Wixen Music Publishing states in the cease and desist letter

“It has come to Wixen’s and the Claimants’ attention that you and Kari Lake for Arizona are currently broadcasting, exhibiting, distributing, and otherwise exploiting the Composition in synchronization with an advertisement video made in connection with your bid to contest the results of the 2022 election for governor of Arizona (‘Unauthorized Video’) without Wixen’s and the Claimants’ approval.

To be clear Ms. Lake, Tom Petty was enraged by any sort of injustice. Without question he would have been outraged by your failed campaign for Governor, which was filled with distortions, lies, smears, promoting hate, and attempting to undermine our democracy. Using his music to promote yourself and your despicable cause is revolting and antithetical to everything that Tom and his music stand for and mean to millions of people.

Tom sang “I Won’t Back Down” at America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit concert for victims of the 9/11 attack. Not backing down to hatred, violence, and an attack on our democracy. The opposite of what you stand for. Using this song to promote your warped values is not only illegal as outlined above but an insult to Tom’s memory, his lyrics and music, and the tens of millions of fans who cherish his legacy.

Also Wixen Music Publishing mentioned that if Lake continues to uses “I Won’t Back Down” she will be fined  $150,000 per infringement.  The publishing company has called Lake’s campaign to confirm if they have received the cease and desist letter and to notify Wixen Music Publishing with any uses of the song from the campaign.

 

